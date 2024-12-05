Daniel Bley Sells 500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Webster Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of Webster Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $180,422.30.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.