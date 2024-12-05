David A. Morken Sells 15,410 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 15,410 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $327,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,714.46. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bandwidth stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

