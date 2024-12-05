David Bergman Sells 30,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Under Armour by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 163.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

