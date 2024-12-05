Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

NYSE DE opened at $456.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.28 and a 200-day moving average of $389.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

