Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,970,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,601,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

