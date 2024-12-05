DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $240,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $602,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $261,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

