Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Price

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBTYA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 11.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 314,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

