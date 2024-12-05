Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Price

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBTYA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Price Performance
Insider Activity at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 11.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 314,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- SPY-TLT Spread Deviation Puts These S&P 500 Stocks in Focus
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.