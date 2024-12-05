Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,076 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.98). Approximately 619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147 ($14.57).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,167.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,820.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Further Reading

