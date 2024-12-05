Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

