Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $25.22. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 140,875 shares.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

