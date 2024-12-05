Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.640–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.5 million-$316.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.9 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17)-$(0.13) EPS.
Domo Stock Performance
DOMO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 466,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.23.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Domo
In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley bought 10,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,340.35. The trade was a 3.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Domo
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
