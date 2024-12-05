Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.640–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.5 million-$316.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.9 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17)-$(0.13) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 466,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley bought 10,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,340.35. The trade was a 3.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

