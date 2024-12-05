Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.
Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,575.98. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
