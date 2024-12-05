Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,575.98. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.