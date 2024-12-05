Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as high as $37.49. Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 697 shares trading hands.

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

