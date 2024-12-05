DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,439.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

