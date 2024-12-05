DTE Energy (DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 on January 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

DTE stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

