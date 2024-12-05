Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of EMN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.51. 1,295,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,326. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on EMN
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.