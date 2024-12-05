Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.51. 1,295,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,326. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

