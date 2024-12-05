Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $101,023,861.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,776,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,313,132.56. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,959 shares of company stock valued at $205,323,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.87.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

