Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $773,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,729,000 after acquiring an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,932 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 70.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,690.88. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $158,928.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,004.28. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $249.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

