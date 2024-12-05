Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASO opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

