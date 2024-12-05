Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $285.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.02. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $205.48 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

