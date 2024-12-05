Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,181 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

