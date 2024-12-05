Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

