Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.63. 1,095,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,850,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

