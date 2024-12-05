Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 43,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 434,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $84,392.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,722.02. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,406 shares of company stock valued at $828,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,237,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.