Entergy Stock Set to Split on Friday, December 13th (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Friday, December 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 31st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. Entergy has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

