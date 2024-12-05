EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in EQT by 104.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 18,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 162.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 151,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $97,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 0.2 %

EQT stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.