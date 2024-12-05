Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $282,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

