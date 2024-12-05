Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $32,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,101,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

