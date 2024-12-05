Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $208,000 Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

