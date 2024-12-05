Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 121.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

