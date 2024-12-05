Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 2,943 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.