Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $444,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $278,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $6,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,043,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,830,996.72. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 884,862 shares of company stock worth $17,484,482 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

