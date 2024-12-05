Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PFG stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -324.44%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

