Eve M. Mcfadden Sells 6,499 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sysco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.78. 5,859,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,442. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,567,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.