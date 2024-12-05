Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.84.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.41. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

