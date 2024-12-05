Evoke (LON:EVOK) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Evoke Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of EVOK stock opened at GBX 62.65 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -170.16 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a 52 week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,640 ($109.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.04.
About Evoke
Further Reading
