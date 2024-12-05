Evoke (LON:EVOK) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evoke Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at GBX 62.65 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -170.16 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a 52 week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,640 ($109.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.04.

About Evoke

Evoke plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

