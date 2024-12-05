Evoke (LON:EVOK) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Evoke (LON:EVOKFree Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evoke Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at GBX 62.65 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -170.16 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a 52 week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,640 ($109.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.04.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Evoke plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.