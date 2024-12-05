Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 25819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,385,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

