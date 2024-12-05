Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 25819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
