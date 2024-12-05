Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $114.51. Approximately 3,076,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,170,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

