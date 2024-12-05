Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 29,858 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 29,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $300,670.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,088,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,308,536.52. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $105,762.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $396,866.46.

Fastly Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $183,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.