Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 51,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 45,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Feedback Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.96.

Get Feedback alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,141.55). 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.