Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 2348261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £642.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,611.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

