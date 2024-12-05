Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 1944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $613.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

