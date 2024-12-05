First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

