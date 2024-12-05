First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

