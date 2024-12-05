First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 352,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.98 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

