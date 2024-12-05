First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

About First US Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.