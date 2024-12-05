First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First US Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92.
First US Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
