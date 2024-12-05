Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Matthews Korea Active ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of Matthews Korea Active ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Matthews Korea Active ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.05.
