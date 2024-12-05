Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

