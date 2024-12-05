Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 8,088 iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

