Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. AJ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1,020.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 141,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 126,642 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 900,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000.

NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

